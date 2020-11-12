Qadri pays tributes to armed forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Hq Qadri on Wednesday paid tributes to unmatched sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army for country, saying the nation could not forget unmatched sacrifices of armed forces.

Addressing a seminar titled "Pakistan Army our Pride," he said Pakistan Army had given unparalleled sacrifices and demonstrated unprecedented courage and commitment for defense of the country.

The supreme sacrifices offered by our heroes for the defence of country will be remembered till last.

" The people criticizing security forces must not criticize security forces just for political gains," he said.