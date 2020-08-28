UrduPoint.com
Qadri Reiterates Pakistan's Categorical Stance Of Not Recognizing Israel

Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:25 PM

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Friday said that Pakistan had a clear and categorical stance of not recognizing the state of Israel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Friday said that Pakistan had a clear and categorical stance of not recognizing the state of Israel.

In a statement, he said Prime Minister Imran's just stance regarding Israel had enhanced the prestige of the country in the comity of nations and the country's foreign policy was being emulated by the Muslim Ummah.

Indeed, Pakistan had set the direction of the foreign policy of various Muslim countires, he concluded.

