Qadri says no harm to raise voice for women rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Noor ul Haq Qadri on Thursday said that there is no harm to raise voice for women rights.

Women could highlight their genuine issues at proper forum, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Voicing serious concerns over the use of uncivilized language or slogans during women march last year, he said, we should promote civilized language because our religious culture and norms didn't allow to adopt objectionable wording against opposite gender. He said, a letter has been written to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership regarding raising problems and rights ofwomen segment of the society.