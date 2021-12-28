Qadri set up directorate to facilitate religious pilgrimage

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri on Tuesday said that a dedicated directorate was being established in the ministry to facilitate religious pilgrimage who intended to visit Iran, Iraq and Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri on Tuesday said that a dedicated directorate was being established in the ministry to facilitate religious pilgrimage who intended to visit Iran, Iraq and Syria.

Talking to an Iranian delegation, comprising Hojjatoleslam Hamid Shahriarihe, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini, Iranian Culture Counselor Ehsan Khazaei,and Member of Iranian Assembly of Experts Molavi Nazir Ahmad Salami, the minister said Pakistan has a religious, cultural, historical and inherent relationship with Iran.

Warmly welcoming the Iranian delegation, the minister said the footsteps of the scholars were always a source of blessings and mercy.

Our sources and inspirations were the Qur'an and Sunnah. The only way to achieve harmony was through dialogue and understanding, he said.

None of our enemies can weaken the strength and maturity of Pak-Iran relations, the minister said adding important books of Sufism and all metaphors were in Persian language.

The promotion of Persian language would help strengthening religious, spiritual and regional ties between Pakistan and Iran.

Both brotherly countries has had a common position in global political affairs.

He stressed the need of exposing the elements fanning communal hatred.

Turkey and Iran took a clear stand against Indian oppression on Kashmir.

The promotion of Persian language was essential for the proximity of Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said they were working to promote religious and traditional tourism between the two countries.

The existing border markets of both the countries would be upgraded and rebuilt Direct flights from Lahore, Karachi to Mashhad were starting from January 1.

He said he was holding a meeting with PIA Chairman for sharing flight codes between Mashhad and Najaf.

Ambassador welcomed the views of Minister for Religious Affairs for promotion of Persian language.

He said the students and teacher exchange programme would be finalised soon under the Pak-Iran cultural agreement.

Preference would be given to Pakistani businessmen in issuing visas at Iranian consulates.

Hojjatoleslam Hamid Shahriarihe stressed resolving major conflicts and minimising other minor issues among Muslim countries.

Muslim Ummah was like a tree, we have left the roots and focused on the branches, he said adding that the main reason for the problems was the lack of unity among the Muslim Ummah.

Partial differences must not cause major differences, he said.

"We need to be united on collective issues and minimize divisive issues. We must not leave our religion and don't touch other's religion.

Different sects of religion and jurisprudential colors were not a nuisance but a source of mercy for betterment, he said.

Everyone's ijtihad was different for understanding religion, but we all were advocates of interfaith harmony.

Iran was among the first countries who recognised Pakistan and still the country was supporting the Pakistani brothers in every difficult time.

The Islamic world has become a training ground for world powers. We have long been embroiled in issues like Palestine and Kashmir.

He invited the minister to visit Iran to attend the annual International Conference on Islamic Unity to be held in the month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

He said Persian was the common language of the subcontinent as most of Iqbal's poetry collection was in Persian language.