Qadri stressed frustrating conspiracies by forging unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri on Saturday stressed forging unity among the ranks of Muslims to jointly work for progress and prosperity of the country to frustrate the conspiracies of anti Islamic forces.

Chairing a conference titled, "Affection with the last Prophet (PBUH) and Unity of Ummah conference" (Ishaq e Rasool and Ittehad e Ummat conference), the minister said without unity and harmony among the various sections of the society, Pakistan cannot move forward on the path of progress and development. The conspiracies of destabilizing Pakistan have already been frustrated. No body would be allowed to fan hatred in the name of religion in Pakistan.

Muslims can overcome their problems by strictly following the teachings of the holy prophet (PBUH).

Addressing the participants Mufti Gulzar Naeemi said affection with the last prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the most preliminary obligation of a Muslim.

He stressed forging unity among the Muslims for achieving prosperity.

Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi stresses promoting brotherhood among the Muslims.

Maulana Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi said hatred and sectarianism should strictly avoided.

Maulana Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Mufti Gulzar Naeemi and others also attended the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, they stressed implementation of Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative was most suitable tool to deal with intolerance in the society and to encourage the people belonging to different walks of life towards constructive activities to realise the dream of building a tolerant society