Qadri stresses collective efforts to fight sectarianism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Tuesday stressed on making collaborative efforts to fight sectarianism.

Addressing a seminar, he said a systematic campaign has been launched against the sacred personalities after failure in four decade long struggle of destabilizing the country on ethnic, sectarian, regional and religious basis.

Now conspirators has made a fresh endeavor to fan hatred among us on sectarian basis.

A women Ayesha sitting in Israel uploads hate material on social media which is shared on social media by people of various school of thoughts.

He said the government has contained the spread of COVID-19 with the help of Ulema and religious scholars.

The minister hailed the efforts of United Ulema board Punjab, National Solidarity Council and Interfaith Harmony Committee to promote sectarian harmony in the society.

He asked the Council of Islamic Ideology should devise a new national charter by incorporating these efforts.