Qadri Stresses For Strengthening Relations With Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Friday stressed exploring the options of further strengthening the brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia.

Talking to nominated ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Lt Gen (Retd) Bilal Akbar, the minister reaffirmed his commitment to provide optimum facilities to Pakistanis visiting Saudi Arabia besides boosting bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.

Both the ambassador and the minister discussed the options of further improving Pak-Saudi relations, providing more facilities to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, the establishment of Pakistan House in Makkah, Madina and other issues.

More Stories From Pakistan

