Qadri Strongly Condemns Peshawar Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri Friday condemned the Peshawar blast in the strongest terms.

Offering condolence with the bereaved families, he said he was with them at this moment of grief and sorrow.

Qadri said this coward act of terrorism could not shake the national resolve against sectarianism, extremism and terrorism.

He asked the nation to stand united against these inhuman incidents as this was a bloody trick to create religious disharmony in the country.

He said no religion on earth inculcate the lesson of death and destruction.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and early recovery of injured ones.

