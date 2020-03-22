UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qadri Urges Muslims To Pray For End Of Coronavirus Pandemic In Shab-e-Meraj Prayers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 06:50 PM

Qadri urges Muslims to pray for end of coronavirus pandemic in Shab-e-Meraj prayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Sunday urged the Muslims to avoid large Shab-e-Meraj gatherings, pray at home and ask the Almighty to end the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which had killed hundreds of people across the globe.

In his Shab-e-Meraj message, the minister asked the faithful to utilise this auspicious occasion in praying Allah preferable at their homes to save mankind from this pandemic.

He said Muslims observe the Shab-e-Meraj on 27th of Rajab every year, the night when Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) embarked on a special journey to meet Allah in person.

Muslim devotees offer special prayers at Mosques and homes seeking blessings of Allah for the welfare of the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah.

The Muslims consider this night as a Holy one and pass the night with the prayers to gain success in the hereafter.

Related Topics

Sunday Muslim From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etisalat launches business platform for SMBs

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education launches distance learning s ..

2 hours ago

Former Real Madrid President dies from coronavirus

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber to support public-private partnershi ..

2 hours ago

Distance learning begins at Sharjah&#039;s Arab Ac ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Police urges customers to use App or Website ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.