Qadri urges Ulema to create awareness about inheritance rights of women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Wednesday urged religious scholars (Ulema) and civil society to help enhancing awareness about providing inheritance rights of women as islam vociferously advocates to protect the right of female heirs.

Speaking in a seminar titled "The Rights of Minorities and Women in light of Seerat-e-Taiba of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)", the minister said Pakistan's state law both entitled women to inherit movable and immovable property.

The seminar was organised by Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) in collaboration with Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and Interfaith Harmony Council.

The minister said females must not be deprived from her rights as provided in Islamic Sharia.

He said Islam protected the rights of women and did not allow forced conversions to Islam. From out of about 53 point of Charter of Madina, half clauses stressed protecting rights to minorities.

He said its is written in Seerat books that the last words of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) before death were "to Protect women rights." Before death the last prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized protecting women rights.

During the capturing of Hazrat Umer (RA), responding to the question about rights of minorities, he said the rights and responsibilities of non-Muslims would be same as enjoyed by the Muslims in the Islamic state.