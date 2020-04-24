UrduPoint.com
Qadri Urges Ulema To Ensure Implementing Ramazan's SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

Qadri urges Ulema to ensure implementing Ramazan's SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Friday urged Ulema to ensure implementation over agreed standing operating procedure (SOPs) regarding Taraweeh and other gatherings during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, said a press release.

Talking to media during the visit of Eesaar-e-Madina Sasta Tandoor, he said setting up of 100 Tandoors was a great achievement of Pattern-in-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamurrad Khan.

He urged every individual to play his role in combating the deadly pandemic.

He asked 20 million people, who were planning to perform Umrah during Ramzan, should now help the needy with that money of at least Rs 300,000 per person.

Responding to a question, he said there should have been consensus over the sighting of Ramazan crescent.

To a question, he said the government would not impede the people from going to mosques for offering the prayers.

Speaking on the occasion, Zamurrad Khan said the project of Sasta Tandoor was initiated some 32 days ago and till date 100 Tandoors had already been opened in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

