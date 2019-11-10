Qadri urges Ulema to guide govt in transforming country as a modern Islamic state

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Nur-ul-Haq Qadri Sunday urged Ulema, religious scholars and others to guide the government in transforming the country as a modern Islamic state dreamt by father of nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and poet philosopher Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal.

Addressing the Rehmatul lil Alameen Conference titled "State of Madina and Concept of Islamic Welfare State in light of the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)" here, he said the award winning scholarly articles, books would prove to be the foundation of a modern Islamic welfare state.

He said Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) had ended injustices, tyranny and prejudices from the society by changing it completely.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had desired to develop Pakistan on the pattern of Madina state and successfully presented the true image of Pakistan at various international fora.

He lauded the prime minister for courageously defending the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) at the United Nations.

Prominent scholars from Iraq Ammar Al Halali and Dr Meezan Tahir Sharif from Tunisia said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the leader of the whole mankind.

Dr Meezan said Pakistan was the home of great Sufia.

Iranian guest Hujat ul Abedi Nisha said Allah Almighty had declared the obedience of the Holy Prophet (SAW) as equal to His obedience.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Dr Tahir Ashrafi criticized Indian Supreme Court for its prejudiced verdict against minority Muslims.

He lauded the prime minister for suggesting law to prevent blasphemy of sacred personalities of all religions.

Egyptian religious scholar Dr Abdul Samad lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's resolve of following the role model of Madina state. Egyptian people love Pakistan.

Former Federal minister Dr Babar Awan said the state of Madina had introduced the best justice and merit system, which compelled Michale Hart to place the holy prophet at number one position in 100 most influential people of the world.

International Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW) Conference was held in connection with Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) celebrations. Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony arranged the conference.

The theme of this year's conference was 'State of Madina and concept of modern Islamic Welfare State - in light with teachings of the prophet (PBUH).' The opening session of the conference was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The concluding session was presided over by President Dr Arif Alvi.

The event was attended by religious personalities, Ulemas, Mashaikh and scholars besides people from various walks of life. A large number of scholars from various Islamic countries were also in attendance.