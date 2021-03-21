Qadri visits Karbala to review facilities for pilgrims

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Sunday visited Najaf Ashraf and Karbala Moali in Iraq.

According to a message received here, the minister met Ayatollah Bashir Hussain Najafi in Najaf and discussed forging unity and harmony among Muslim Ummah.

Both also deliberated devising joint strategy for the solution of the problems being confronted by the Ummah.

The Minister visited Pakistan House in Karbala and reviewed accommodation and other facilities being provided to Pakistani pilgrims visiting the Holy Shrine of the grand son of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

On the occasion, the Pakistani Ambassador to Iraq briefed the minister about the construction of the Pakistan House.