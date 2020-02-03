Qadri visits Mina to review hajj arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Sunday reached Makkah Mukarma to review hajj arrangements.

According to a Whatsapp message received here, the minister accompanied by director hajj Sajid Asadi and high level delegation of Moassasah South Asia visited Mina and reviewed double story tents.

He said the multi story tents would help overcoming space problems.

He said the decision to get accommodation in double story tents would be taken in consultation with the stakeholders.

In case of hiring double story tents, 30,000 Pakistani pilgrims would get accommodations in double story tents.

The minister asked Saudi authorities to provide optimum facilities to pilgrims on minimum rates and best cooling and cooking facilities should be provided to pilgrims in Mashaer.