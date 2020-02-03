UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qadri Visits Mina To Review Hajj Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 12:40 AM

Qadri visits Mina to review hajj arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Sunday reached Makkah Mukarma to review hajj arrangements.

According to a Whatsapp message received here, the minister accompanied by director hajj Sajid Asadi and high level delegation of Moassasah South Asia visited Mina and reviewed double story tents.

He said the multi story tents would help overcoming space problems.

He said the decision to get accommodation in double story tents would be taken in consultation with the stakeholders.

In case of hiring double story tents, 30,000 Pakistani pilgrims would get accommodations in double story tents.

The minister asked Saudi authorities to provide optimum facilities to pilgrims on minimum rates and best cooling and cooking facilities should be provided to pilgrims in Mashaer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Saudi Makkah Sunday Best Asia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 16th Nabatean Poetry Fes ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 16th Nabatean Poetry Fes ..

26 minutes ago

UAE landmarks light up in solidarity with China

56 minutes ago

King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

1 hour ago

King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Vatica ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.