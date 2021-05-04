(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri visited the residence of Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ijaz Khan Jaffar on Monday and condoled with him over the sad demise of his mother.

The minister sympathized with the bereaved and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise.

The minister offered Fatiha, prayed to Allah Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and fortitude to the bereaved family members, said a press release.