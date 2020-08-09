Qadri vows planting over 150,000 saplings in Khyber,Landi Kotal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri Sunday said 150,000 saplings would be planted in the areas of district Khyber and Tehsil Landi Kotal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the ongoing Tree Plantation campaign.

Inaugurating the campaign, by planting a sapling in the compound of district administration Khyber, Tehsil Landi Kotal, he said the 100,000 saplings would be planted in the areas of Khyber district and 50,000 in Landi Kotal tehsil.

The plantation campaign is instrumental in the completion of the government's green agenda besides creating jobs for the socio-economic sustainability.