QAED Pasrur given status of center of excellence

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Education Development (QAED) Punjab Director General (DG) Muhammad Tajammal Abbas Rana has said that QAED Pasrur has been given the status of center of excellence with the aim of ensuring the provision of modern educational facilities in the academy which will help in improving the quality of education.

He stated this while addressing a function organized after the inauguration of the revamping of the university block, waiting room for students and parents, plant nursery and the installation of solar plants in QAED Pasrur. Regional Program Manager Lahore/Gujranwala Region Sohail Bukhtiar Rana, Deputy Director QAED Dr. Shakeela Parveen, Principal QAED Pasrur Khalid Mehmood Khan and Education Officer Dr. Ijaz Ahmad Mirza besides teachers and students participated in the event.

DG Tajammal Abbas Rana said that the QAED is trying to promote the quality education and provide valuable services for the capacity building of teachers and improving the education standard in public sector educational institutions according to the requirements of the modern era.

He said that without equipping the new generation with quality education, the dream of national development cannot be fulfilled, especially introducing technology along with education is the need of the hour.

He urged the teachers to fulfill their professional responsibilities as a national duty and focus on the curricular and co-curricular activities of the children as well as their training so that they become successful in practical life.

He also distributed free uniforms, books and stationery sets among the students studying in QAED.