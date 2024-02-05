QAED Pasrur Given Status Of Center Of Excellence
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 07:32 PM
Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Education Development (QAED) Punjab Director General (DG) Muhammad Tajammal Abbas Rana has said that QAED Pasrur has been given the status of center of excellence with the aim of ensuring the provision of modern educational facilities in the academy which will help in improving the quality of education
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Education Development (QAED) Punjab Director General (DG) Muhammad Tajammal Abbas Rana has said that QAED Pasrur has been given the status of center of excellence with the aim of ensuring the provision of modern educational facilities in the academy which will help in improving the quality of education.
He stated this while addressing a function organized after the inauguration of the revamping of the university block, waiting room for students and parents, plant nursery and the installation of solar plants in QAED Pasrur. Regional Program Manager Lahore/Gujranwala Region Sohail Bukhtiar Rana, Deputy Director QAED Dr. Shakeela Parveen, Principal QAED Pasrur Khalid Mehmood Khan and Education Officer Dr. Ijaz Ahmad Mirza besides teachers and students participated in the event.
DG Tajammal Abbas Rana said that the QAED is trying to promote the quality education and provide valuable services for the capacity building of teachers and improving the education standard in public sector educational institutions according to the requirements of the modern era.
He said that without equipping the new generation with quality education, the dream of national development cannot be fulfilled, especially introducing technology along with education is the need of the hour.
He urged the teachers to fulfill their professional responsibilities as a national duty and focus on the curricular and co-curricular activities of the children as well as their training so that they become successful in practical life.
He also distributed free uniforms, books and stationery sets among the students studying in QAED.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi says Rizwan is backbone of national team
Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs offered
Messi match organisers 'deeply regret' no-show, cancel funding bid
Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity
Swiss watchmaker says it's time to make luxury sustainable
PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
Solidarity Day observed to support Kashmiris’ just struggle
Rescue 1122 organizes Kashmir Solidarity Rally
UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi announce partnership ahead of Pakistan Super League Season ..
District City Police arrest 2 suspected Lyari Gang members after gunfight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LPC vows to voice for IIOJK people at every forum11 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day11 minutes ago
-
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day11 minutes ago
-
Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs offered11 minutes ago
-
Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity14 minutes ago
-
PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day14 minutes ago
-
Solidarity Day observed to support Kashmiris’ just struggle23 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 organizes Kashmir Solidarity Rally23 minutes ago
-
UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi announce partnership ahead of Pakistan Super League Season 923 minutes ago
-
District City Police arrest 2 suspected Lyari Gang members after gunfight23 minutes ago
-
Turabi asserts Kashmiris' Right to Self-Determination23 minutes ago
-
10 policemen martyred, 9 injured as terrorists attacked police station in DI Khan5 minutes ago