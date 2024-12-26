Qaid E Azam Day Marked With Poetry Recital At UAJK
Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Jhelum Valley Campus, University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), in collaboration with the Kashmir Cultural academy, hosted a prestigious poetry recital to commemorate Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary.
The event celebrated the Quaid's extraordinary vision, leadership, and sacrifices that led to the creation of Pakistan.
The ceremony was honored by the presence of distinguished personalities, including Director ISPR, Campus Director Dr. Imtiaz Awan, and Director General of the Kashmir Cultural Academy, Faizan Arif Mughal.
Renowned poets, including Ataullah Ata, Naz Muzaffarabadi, Professor Ejaz Numani, M. Yameen, Javed-ul-Hasan Javed, Qasim Silani, and Haq Nawaz Mughal, graced the occasion with their inspiring poetic contributions. Faculty members and students attended the event in large numbers, making it a truly memorable gathering.
During the recital, the poets eloquently highlighted Quaid-e-Azam's pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan, offering profound tributes through their heartfelt verses. Their poetry reflected the Quaid’s enduring legacy and served as a reminder of his tireless efforts and vision for a progressive, united, and prosperous Pakistan.
In his address, Campus Director Dr. Imtiaz Awan welcomed the guests and thanked them for their participation. He appreciated the dedication of the organizing team for arranging such a meaningful and enriching event.
Dr. Awan emphasized the importance of following the Quaid’s principles of unity, faith, and discipline to contribute to Pakistan's development.
Speakers at the event urged students and faculty to draw inspiration from Quaid-e-Azam’s life and legacy, encouraging them to embody his values in their personal and professional lives. They reiterated that adhering to the Quaid’s guiding principles is essential to building a strong and prosperous nation.
The event concluded with the ceremonial cutting of Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday cake, symbolizing the celebration of his life and achievements. A collective prayer was also offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.
UAJK remains committed to promoting educational and cultural activities that inspire students and the wider community to uphold the ideals of Pakistan's founding father.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Confer ..
PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monit ..
Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza
Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador
Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..
Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum
Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case
PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..
Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10
Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs
Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network
Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Qaid e Azam day marked with poetry recital at UAJK2 minutes ago
-
Law Adviser hails judgments announced by Military Courts12 minutes ago
-
DPO inspects security of Police Training School12 minutes ago
-
PU syndicate approves 5 new HCBF degree programmes12 minutes ago
-
Former student leaders seek major role in PPP affairs22 minutes ago
-
Illegal medical centers sealed22 minutes ago
-
Rally took out on birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam in Gandakha22 minutes ago
-
Ten power pilferers booked in DI Khan22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Lodhran, reviews officials' performance32 minutes ago
-
Expats have rejected call for not sending remittances: Azma32 minutes ago
-
RPO orders foolproof security on New Year night32 minutes ago
-
CPO, DC visit key facilities to enhance public service, security42 minutes ago