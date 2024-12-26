Qaid e Azam day marked with poetry recital at UAJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Jhelum Valley Campus, University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), in collaboration with the Kashmir Cultural academy, hosted a prestigious poetry recital to commemorate Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary.

The event celebrated the Quaid's extraordinary vision, leadership, and sacrifices that led to the creation of Pakistan.

The ceremony was honored by the presence of distinguished personalities, including Director ISPR, Campus Director Dr. Imtiaz Awan, and Director General of the Kashmir Cultural Academy, Faizan Arif Mughal.

Renowned poets, including Ataullah Ata, Naz Muzaffarabadi, Professor Ejaz Numani, M. Yameen, Javed-ul-Hasan Javed, Qasim Silani, and Haq Nawaz Mughal, graced the occasion with their inspiring poetic contributions. Faculty members and students attended the event in large numbers, making it a truly memorable gathering.

During the recital, the poets eloquently highlighted Quaid-e-Azam's pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan, offering profound tributes through their heartfelt verses. Their poetry reflected the Quaid’s enduring legacy and served as a reminder of his tireless efforts and vision for a progressive, united, and prosperous Pakistan.

In his address, Campus Director Dr. Imtiaz Awan welcomed the guests and thanked them for their participation. He appreciated the dedication of the organizing team for arranging such a meaningful and enriching event.

Dr. Awan emphasized the importance of following the Quaid’s principles of unity, faith, and discipline to contribute to Pakistan's development.

Speakers at the event urged students and faculty to draw inspiration from Quaid-e-Azam’s life and legacy, encouraging them to embody his values in their personal and professional lives. They reiterated that adhering to the Quaid’s guiding principles is essential to building a strong and prosperous nation.

The event concluded with the ceremonial cutting of Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday cake, symbolizing the celebration of his life and achievements. A collective prayer was also offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

UAJK remains committed to promoting educational and cultural activities that inspire students and the wider community to uphold the ideals of Pakistan's founding father.