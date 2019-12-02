Qaim Ali Shah granted interim bail in corruption inquiry

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted interim bail to former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah till December 9, in Sindh Roshan Program corruption case connected with the fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted interim bail to former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah till December 9, in Sindh Roshan Program corruption case connected with the fake accounts scam.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on bail petition of Syed Qaim Ali Shah.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded before the bench that his client had not committed any irregularity as chief minister. Shah, he said, had just approved the summary regarding the program.

He prayed the court to stop National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting former chief minister Sindh as he was not involve in any corruption.

After hearing arguments, the bench accepted the interim bail against surety bonds worth Rs 0.5 million and sought written reply from NAB.