UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qaim Ali Shah Granted Interim Bail In Corruption Inquiry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:31 PM

Qaim Ali Shah granted interim bail in corruption inquiry

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted interim bail to former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah till December 9, in Sindh Roshan Program corruption case connected with the fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted interim bail to former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah till December 9, in Sindh Roshan Program corruption case connected with the fake accounts scam.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on bail petition of Syed Qaim Ali Shah.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded before the bench that his client had not committed any irregularity as chief minister. Shah, he said, had just approved the summary regarding the program.

He prayed the court to stop National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting former chief minister Sindh as he was not involve in any corruption.

After hearing arguments, the bench accepted the interim bail against surety bonds worth Rs 0.5 million and sought written reply from NAB.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Corruption Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah National Accountability Bureau December Islamabad High Court From Million Court

Recent Stories

Warm welcome for passengers at Sharjah Airport on ..

35 minutes ago

Australia bags full points in series against Pakis ..

4 minutes ago

Justin Bieber bears angry expression on outing wit ..

4 minutes ago

Singers, musicians should promote folk music: Arif ..

4 minutes ago

Actor Imran Ashraf sings title song of Mere Paas ..

4 minutes ago

France honours 13 killed in army helicopter crash ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.