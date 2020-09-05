Qaimkhani asked administration to improve performance

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's MNA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani has advised the district administration to follow the political considerations while serving the citizens of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's MNA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani has advised the district administration to follow the political considerations while serving the citizens of Hyderabad.

In a statement issued here on Saturday the MNA said the infrastructure in many parts of Latifabad taluka had been damaged by the monsoon rains but the district administration had neglected the town. "Hyderabad is the only city in Sindh where the district administration wields the authority of giving permission for the road cutting. But once the roads are cut, they aren't repaired," he deplored. He said almost all the main roads in City and Latifabad talukas had been damaged but no attention was being paid for rehabilitation of those roads.

The MNA said the road cutting fee and district development fund should be utilized to repair the broken roads.

"The last rainfall occurred many days ago but many low lying areas of Latifabad are still under rain and sewage water," he indicated and asked the district administration and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to improve their performance and resolve problems of the people.Hussain said the stagnant rainwater was increasing the population of mosquitoes and posing threat to the health of the citizens.