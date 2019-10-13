UrduPoint.com
Qaimkhani Condemns Ban On The Government Teachers Against Travel Abroad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 09:10 PM

Qaimkhani condemns ban on the government teachers against travel abroad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :The President of Pak Sarzameen Party Anis Qaimkhani has condemned the Sindh Government's ban on the government teachers against travel abroad for Hajj, Umrah and visit to the sacred shrines.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Qaimkhani said the decision violated the religious freedom of the people of Pakistan and hurt the religious sentiments of the people.

"The teachers who have already booked the flights by investing their lifelong savings will be particularly affected by the ban," he said.

The PSP's President demanded that the ban should immediately be lifted and the teachers should be allowed to travel abroad for pilgrimage and visit to the sacred shrines.

