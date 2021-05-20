UrduPoint.com
Qaimkhani's Indictment Postponed Till June 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday once again postponed the indictment of former director general Parks Karachi Liaqat Qaimkhani till June 3.

The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to the leave of AC-III Judge Syed Asghar who was hearing the case pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income against Qaimkhani filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The hearing on petition against freezing of accused assets was also adjourned till the same date.

Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned hearing against former chairman Ogra Toqeer Sadiq in corruption reference till May 27.

The defence lawyer during hearing completed his cross examination with witness Tayab Ahsan after which the court summoned another witness Arif Latif on next date.

