(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday extended the judicial remand till May 18, of two accused including former director general parks Karachi Liaquat Qaimkhani and Dr. Dinshaw in a case pertaining to fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday extended the judicial remand till May 18, of two accused including former director general parks Karachi Liaquat Qaimkhani and Dr. Dinshaw in a case pertaining to fake accounts scam.

Duty Judge Wajid Ali conducted hearing on fake accounts reference against the accused initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The accused couldn't be produced in court last day due to precautionary measures in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The court adjourned hearing of the case without further proceeding and extended the judicial remand of the two accused till May 18. It may be mentioned here that Qaimkhani and Dr. Dinshaw had been named in a reference related to illegal allotment of a plot in Bagh Ibne Qasim Karachi which caused huge financial loss to national kitty.

The NAB also prepared a case against Qaimkhani for holding assets beyond known sources of income after luxury vehicles and valuables recovered from the house of accused during a raid.