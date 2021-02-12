UrduPoint.com
Qaimpur Police Arrest Five Gamblers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:20 PM

Qaimpur police arrest five gamblers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Qaimpur police have arrested five alleged gamblers and recovered cash from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, Qaimpur police received information that five persons were engaged in gambling in an area.

A police team conducted raid and arrested them and also recovered cash Rs 4,900 from their possession.

The accused were identified as Safdar, Aslam, Mamtaz, Ahsan and Bilal. Qaimpur police have registered a case against the suspects. Further probe was in process.

More Stories From Pakistan

