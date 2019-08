Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has given additional charge of office of Advocate General to Qaiser Ali Shah, Additional Advocate General till arrival of Shumail Ahmad Butt, Advocate General KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has given additional charge of office of Advocate General to Qaiser Ali Shah, Additional Advocate General till arrival of Shumail Ahmad Butt, Advocate General KP

It was notified by KP Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department here on Wednesday.