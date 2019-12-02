Qaisar, Sanjrani further nemes for ECP members to Parliamentary body

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday forwared the Names recommended by the governmnet and opposition for election of ECP members to the Parliamentary committee for perusal.Prior to this, an important meeting was held between Asad Qasir and Sadiq Sanjrani.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, secretary NA and secretary Senate were also present in the meeting.The meeting reviewed the names recommended by the governmnet and opposition parties. Talking to media after meeting, NA speaker Qaisar and Senate chairman hoped that the deadlock between the governmnet and opposition will be ended soon and the appoinments will be made timely.

Sanjrani, during media talk, said the names recommended by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif have been dispatched to the Parliamentary committee for further, adding that the committee will review the proposed names in a meeting which is expected to be held on Tuesday (today).He said the government was working on the orders of Islamabad High Court, hopping that the matter will be resolved with mutual consensus.Meanwhile, contacts have bee started between the government and the opposition for the appoinment of members ECP.

In this regard, a Parliamentary committee meeting has been called for today to review the names and build consensus.