Qaisar Shareef lauds services of charity organizations for flood victims

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Information Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Qaisar Shareef Sunday paid glowing tributes to Al-Khidmat Foundation and all other charity organizations for helping the flood victims in the affected areas during the flood.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Abbottabad Press Club.

The JI Information secretary also appreciated the efforts of Abbottabad Press Club for playing a practical role during the flood relief activities.