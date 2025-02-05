Qaiser Ahmad seeks Kashmir’s solution as per UN resolutions

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs said that Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir, emphasizing the need to resolve the conflict as per the resolutions of the United Nations.

“The hearts of Pakistani people bleed for thousands of innocent souls killed in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the minister expressed his feelings in a message issued by his office on Wednesday in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

“Children, young men, and women who have been brutally targeted for merely demanding their fundamental rights have left their blood on the streets of Kashmir.

Their stories of broken homes, mothers who lost their sons, and kids who grew up without fathers are more than simply statistics,” he added.

Condemning the heinous crimes carried out by Indian troops in Kashmir, the minister said the most brutal kind of state terrorism had been inflicted on the Kashmiri people, including enforced disappearances, unlawful killings, and the deprivation of food, medicine, and education.

“Schools and mosques are not exempted either. Kashmir is now an open-air jail due to Indian control,” he added.