Qaiser Ahmed For Boosting Foreign Investment In Maritime Sector
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 06:46 PM
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh here on Saturday chaired a meeting with representatives from Malaysian companies, including Felda Global Ventures and KLK Malaysia, as well as the Pakistani Westbury Group to discuss foreign investment in Pakistan's maritime sector
According to a statement from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the Malaysian companies, including Felda Global Ventures and KLK Malaysia, expressed their commitment to expanding business operations through Pakistan's ports Pakistani company Westbury Group also participated in this meeting.
All the companies are already engaged with Pakistan's ports, and the Malaysian companies reaffirmed their commitment to expanding operations through these ports.
Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh assured that full cooperation would be extended to all foreign investors, including those from Malaysia.
Shaikh said that the Port Qasim Authority, Karachi Port Trust, and other institutions under the Ministry of Maritime Affairs are actively addressing the concerns of importers and exporters.
The Federal Minister added that his office is always open to investors, and if foreign investors face any hurdles, they can directly contact him.
Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh further stated in the same week, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the Danish government, under which Maersk will invest two billion dollars in Pakistan's maritime sector.
This is proof that foreign investors are showing confidence in Pakistan, the minister said.
He further said that the success of CPEC is also connected with our ports. Upgradation of all ports including Gwadar and Karachi is in progress, he told.
The federal minister assured Malaysian importers and exporters that they will have no reason for complaints regarding the ports.
Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed thanked the representatives of the multinational companies for their participation in the meeting and expressed satisfaction with the visit of the Prime Minister of Malaysia.
The minister expressed the hope that the two countries would strengthen cooperation in all sectors, including maritime.
