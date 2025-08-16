"Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Express Sorrow over KP Floods,Pledges Support"

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment board Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, while talking to the media,said that he was deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the federal government is taking all possible relief measures in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. He said that Pakistan is moving towards a better economic position worldwide, foreign investment is flowing into the country and soon our economy will become more stable.

The federal minister said that domestic development work is going on rapidly.He said that by 2035, our program is to join the G20 countries, which are the best countries in the world, and by 2045, the target is to join the G10 and God willing, there will be continuous development.He said we have to look at the resources and how to use the resources.

Referring to the Faisalabad-Chiniot highway, he said that with the completion of this dual highway, more and more areas will be accessible.