Qaiser Asks Policymakers To Provide Special Incentives In SMEs Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh on Friday asked the policy makers to provide special incentives to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Talking to a private television channel, he said that promoting SME sector would help create job opportunities for unemployed youth besides promoting small businessmen in the country.

He said that a soft loan facility should be granted to businessmen so that more products could be made for local market. Neighboring countries are allocating a huge amount for SME sector to achieve growth targets, he observed.

In reply to a question about energy crisis and steps for its solution, he said that there is a dire need to utilize alternate energy resources to resolve load-shedding issues. He urged the departments concerned to focus on using wind, solar and coal resources for strengthening power sector. To another question about tax, he said that we will have to broaden tax network to collect more revenue for the country.

Commenting on budget announced by PML-N govt for next fiscal year, he said, a balanced budget was presented in the national assemblydespite economic difficulties being faced by the government.

