Qaiser Condemns Blast At Quetta Railway Station
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Saturday strongly condemns the blast at Quetta railway station in which several people lost precious lives.
In a condemnation statement, the minister expressed the grief and sorrow with the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.
He emphasized that the federal and Balochistan governments was jointly providing all possible assistance to the injured.
He said that this tragic incident on the occasion of Iqbal Day had further clarified the agenda of the enemies of the country while the morale of the law enforcement agencies was high.
Qaiser Sheikh said that the valiant armed forces were eliminating the terrorists’ activities to ensure peace and maintain law & order situation in the country.
