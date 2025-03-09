Qaiser Distributes Cloth As Eid Gifts To Deserving
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 05:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, like every year, gave cloth as Eid gifts to deserving women in Ramadan to include them in the joys of Eid.
A large number of women received Eid gift suits from Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh. It is worth noting that Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has been distributing gifts to the people every year.
Recent Stories
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries
FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade
Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..
China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality
Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina
Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Govt empowers women through poverty reduction programs6 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits Chilas GB6 minutes ago
-
DIG Larkana for more security arrangements at check posts6 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offenders among seven held; drugs, illegal arms recovered in Tank6 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh offers condolences to bereaved family in Kot Khuda Yar6 minutes ago
-
Qaiser distributes cloth as Eid gifts to deserving6 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh pays condolence visit to mourn Dr Sarfaraz Ahmed6 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews crime control strategy in Safe City meeting16 minutes ago
-
Strict Security measures imposed for joint session of Parliament16 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Administration Takes Strict Action to Ensure Affordable Food Prices During Ramadan16 minutes ago
-
Committees monitor food prices, supply during Ramadan: Saif16 minutes ago
-
RTO seals sweets outlet in DHA over PoS violation16 minutes ago