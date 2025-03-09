Qaiser distributes cloth as Eid gifts to deserving

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, like every year, gave cloth as Eid gifts to deserving women in Ramadan to include them in the joys of Eid.

A large number of women received Eid gift suits from Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh. It is worth noting that Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has been distributing gifts to the people every year.