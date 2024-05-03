Qaiser embarks on three-day Gwadar visit

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, along with Additional Secretary Maritime Affairs, embarked on a three-day visit to Gwadar.

Upon arrival, they were warmly received by Chairman Gwadar Port Pasand Khan Baldi, CEO of China Overseas Port

Holding Company Limited, Yu Bu, and other distinguished officials from GPA and China, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The minister's first day in Gwadar was filled with engagements, starting with a meeting at GPA head office chaired by Maritime Minister, where senior officials from Chinese and Gwadar Port Authority discussed various matters.

Chairman Gwadar Port Passand Khan briefly insights into the ongoing development projects at Gwadar Port, followed by a detailed briefing from Chairman COPHC about the port's operations and recent developments

The minister also visited the Free Zone and newly constructed 1.2 MGD Desalination Plant, showing keen interest in the infrastructure developments.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of work there, he also commended the progress of works that is ongoing in Gwadar area.