Open Menu

Qaiser Expressed Condolences On Death Of Dr. Sarfaraz

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Qaiser expressed condolences on death of Dr. Sarfaraz

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh expressed his condolences on the death of the late Dr. Sarfaraz Ahmed.

He expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased, prayed for his high status and expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family. It is worth noting that Dr. Sarfaraz Ahmed was an international homeopath and a renowned journalist.

Recent Stories

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

51 minutes ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

2 hours ago
 Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

2 hours ago
 FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for ..

FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..

2 hours ago
 UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

3 hours ago
 Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago
Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Q ..

Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..

4 hours ago
 China achieves remarkable progress in environmenta ..

China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality

5 hours ago
 Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

5 hours ago
 Thousands of Australians without power as storm Al ..

Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan