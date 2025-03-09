Qaiser Expressed Condolences On Death Of Dr. Sarfaraz
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 06:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh expressed his condolences on the death of the late Dr. Sarfaraz Ahmed.
He expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased, prayed for his high status and expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family. It is worth noting that Dr. Sarfaraz Ahmed was an international homeopath and a renowned journalist.
