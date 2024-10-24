Qaiser hails 26th amendment as triumph of democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Thursday said that the 26th Amendment was a prime example of the Charter of Democracy.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that the amendment was passed through proper democratic procedures, reflecting strong political unity.

He appreciated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's leadership, adding that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) displayed great political insight.

The 26th Amendment passed with a two-thirds majority, as it aimed to promote public welfare, with input from all political parties contributing to its success, he added.

He also emphasized that fostering stability in the country depends on upholding strong democratic values.