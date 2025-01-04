Qaiser holds performance review meeting to assess progress of organizations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Saturday spearheaded a performance review meeting to assess the progress of key maritime sector organizations.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary MoMA, Umer Zafar Sheikh to discuss the development of important organizations included the Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), and Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), said a press release issued here.

The meeting provided a comprehensive overview of the monthly performance metrics, tackling challenges and pinpointing areas ripe for improvement. Strategic discussions centered on amplifying efficiency, productivity, and overall service delivery within the maritime sector.

It was concluded with a commitment to put into action the proposed recommendations and strategies designed to drive growth and progress in the maritime sector.

After the performance review meeting, the minister chaired a Khuli Kachehri session, providing an open platform for employees of maritime organizations and industry stakeholders to voice their concerns, suggestions, and ideas.

This interactive forum enabled direct engagement with the federal minister, fostering a collaborative environment to address grievances and enhance the maritime sector.

He provided stakeholders with a reassuring commitment that their concerns would be duly recognized and their issues promptly addressed, ensuring a timely resolution to their matters.

The Khuli Kachehri, an open forum, was attended by representatives from various organizations under the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. Notable attendees included the Chairman of Port Qasim Authority (PQA), the Chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT), and Executive Directors of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), along with team members from their respective maritime organizations were also present in Khuli kachehri.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh directed the authorities concerned to resolve the issues on a priority basis to streamline the system of the organizations.