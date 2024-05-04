Open Menu

Qaiser Inaugurates Free Zone Agriculture Park In Gwadar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2024 | 09:11 PM

Qaiser inaugurates Free Zone agriculture park in Gwadar

Federal Minister for Marine Affairs Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh on Saturday inaugurated Free Zone Agriculture Industrial Park in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Marine Affairs Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh on Saturday inaugurated Free Zone Agriculture Industrial Park in Gwadar.

The opening ceremony was held at the China business Center. Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Pansad Khan Bilidi and Chairman China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPAC) also participated in the opening ceremony, said a press release issued here.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that he has come to Gwadar on the special instructions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. The purpose of this visit is to inspect the mega projects of Gwadar and speed up the work of the projects under completion, he added.

He said that many important projects for the people of Gwadar have been completed, adding that these projects include 100 MW of electricity from Iran, dams, desalination plants, roads and hospitals.

Qaiser Sheikh said that the federal and provincial governments are keen to complete the ongoing projects of Gwadar soon and with the support of our friendly country China, a desalination plant has been installed in the free zone which will provide 1.2 million gallons of water to the citizens per day. All that remains is to connect the desalination plant water to the city, which will be done soon, he maintianed.

Speaking at the event, Chairman China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) said that Pakistan and China are doing exemplary work on economic corridor projects. Seeing the completion of these projects makes one feel proud of Pakistan-China friendship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Electricity Business Iran Water China Agriculture Company Visit Gwadar Event All From Million

Recent Stories

CPO orders prompt legal relief to masses

CPO orders prompt legal relief to masses

1 minute ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

2 minutes ago
 NTUF granted patent for Innovative Multilayered Na ..

NTUF granted patent for Innovative Multilayered Natural Fiber Composite Helmet

2 minutes ago
 Scholz says attacks on deputies 'threaten' democra ..

Scholz says attacks on deputies 'threaten' democracy

1 minute ago
 Arsenal sink Bournemouth to move four points clear ..

Arsenal sink Bournemouth to move four points clear in title race

15 minutes ago
 New industrial policy to be announced soon: Rana T ..

New industrial policy to be announced soon: Rana Tanveer

1 minute ago
Narvaez beats favourite Pogacar to opening Giro st ..

Narvaez beats favourite Pogacar to opening Giro stage

1 minute ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

1 minute ago
 Zahir Shah inspects wheat godown in Mardan

Zahir Shah inspects wheat godown in Mardan

1 minute ago
 Cyclone bears down on flood-hit Kenya, Tanzania

Cyclone bears down on flood-hit Kenya, Tanzania

11 minutes ago
 Newly appointed Governor KP takes oath

Newly appointed Governor KP takes oath

11 minutes ago
 Deputy PM Dar meets Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

Deputy PM Dar meets Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan