Qaiser inaugurates Free Zone agriculture park in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Marine Affairs Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh on Saturday inaugurated Free Zone Agriculture Industrial Park in Gwadar.

The opening ceremony was held at the China business Center. Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Pansad Khan Bilidi and Chairman China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPAC) also participated in the opening ceremony, said a press release issued here.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that he has come to Gwadar on the special instructions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. The purpose of this visit is to inspect the mega projects of Gwadar and speed up the work of the projects under completion, he added.

He said that many important projects for the people of Gwadar have been completed, adding that these projects include 100 MW of electricity from Iran, dams, desalination plants, roads and hospitals.

Qaiser Sheikh said that the federal and provincial governments are keen to complete the ongoing projects of Gwadar soon and with the support of our friendly country China, a desalination plant has been installed in the free zone which will provide 1.2 million gallons of water to the citizens per day. All that remains is to connect the desalination plant water to the city, which will be done soon, he maintianed.

Speaking at the event, Chairman China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) said that Pakistan and China are doing exemplary work on economic corridor projects. Seeing the completion of these projects makes one feel proud of Pakistan-China friendship.