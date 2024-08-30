Qaiser Invites PTI To Initiate Talks For Resolving Terrorism, Economic Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Thursday invited the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf
(PTI) to sit together for resolving political, economic and terrorism issues.
PTI was hesitating for talks with the government and this is not the solution for any problem, he said while talking to a private television channel.
PTI should avoid staging protest demonstration or sit-in policy, adding it should discuss ways for economic development of Pakistan.
In reply to a question about rising terrorism issues in Balochistan, he said the government with the support of leaders of Balochistan had desired to address the issues of the province.
He said, we are determined to resolve the provincial issues without further delay so that all business activities could be started through Gawadar port.
Balochistan would be the main hub for progress and prosperity of the people of the country in near future, he stated.
