Qaiser Khan, BS-19 officer assumes charge as new DC Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Muhammad Qaiser Khan, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), assumed the charge of the deputy commissioner Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday.

He earlier served as Additional Secretary Planning and Development(P&D) Department and succeeded Nasrullah (PAS, BS 18), who has been transferred as deputy commissioner to Swabi, says a notification issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment Division.

After assuming charge, the newly appointed DC held an introductory meeting with senior officials of the district administrations and departments.

He expressed determination that all out efforts would be made to resolve the problems of people at their doorstep and added that no negligence would be tolerated in implementing government directives.

Meanwhile, Commissioner DIKhan Division Amer Afaq and the officers of the District Administration of DIKhan hosted, the other day, a farewell ceremony in honor of outgoing Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan.

He was presented honorary shields for rendering valuable services in DIKhan and the participants expressed best wishes for his next assignment.

District Police Officer DIKhan, all ACs along with the officers of Pak Army were also present at the event.