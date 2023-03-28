Qaiser Khan promoted as Deputy MD NTDC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The board of Directors (BoDs) has promoted Engr. Qaiser Khan as Deputy Managing Director (Planning & Engineering) National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

MD NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan handed over the promotion orders to Engr.

Qaiser Khan who took over charge of the post on Tuesday, said a press release.

Engr. Qaiser Khan completed his BSc and MSc in electrical engineering from the University of Engineering & Technology, Peshawar.

He has extensive service experience of over 32 years in the power sector, mainly in the field of Protection & Instrumentation (P&I) and has rendered services on different key posts including GM (HVDC) and GM (Design & Engineering).