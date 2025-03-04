Open Menu

Qaiser Rind Appointed FDA ADG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Qaiser Rind appointed FDA ADG

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Qaiser Abbas Rind has been appointed as Additional Director General (ADG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and he has also taken over the charge of his office on Tuesday.

Earlier, he was serving as Deputy Secretary in the Forest, Fisheries and Wildlife Department Punjab.

Immediately after assuming charge, he met Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary and discussed official and administrative matters.

Director IT Yasir Ejaz Chattha and others were also present on the occasion.

FDA Director General Asif Chaudhary welcomed his appointment and said that full advantage will be taken of his services to further improve the service delivery and performance of FDA officials.

He informed the newly appointed Additional Director General FDA about administrative and development goals and directed him to pay special attention to immediate resolution of public issues and complaints.

Additional Director General FDA Qaiser Abbas Rind expressed his determination to make FDA a stable and strong institution. He also assured that he would perform his official duties diligently for making administrative reforms effective.

Recent Stories

Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister war ..

Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..

1 minute ago
 Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despit ..

'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'

38 minutes ago
 Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, b ..

Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, bringing fleet to 16

41 minutes ago
 Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed a ..

Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed ahead of ICC CT 2025 second sem ..

54 minutes ago
 EDGE, MEXT collaborate to drive innovation, capabi ..

EDGE, MEXT collaborate to drive innovation, capability development

56 minutes ago
Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan ann ..

Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan announces squad for New Zealand t ..

58 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Gha ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Under ..

1 hour ago
 China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights be ..

China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to m ..

SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Dir ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Director-General of Federal Autho ..

1 hour ago
 Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies ..

Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai Internatio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan