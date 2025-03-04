Qaiser Rind appointed FDA ADG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Qaiser Abbas Rind has been appointed as Additional Director General (ADG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and he has also taken over the charge of his office on Tuesday.

Earlier, he was serving as Deputy Secretary in the Forest, Fisheries and Wildlife Department Punjab.

Immediately after assuming charge, he met Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary and discussed official and administrative matters.

Director IT Yasir Ejaz Chattha and others were also present on the occasion.

FDA Director General Asif Chaudhary welcomed his appointment and said that full advantage will be taken of his services to further improve the service delivery and performance of FDA officials.

He informed the newly appointed Additional Director General FDA about administrative and development goals and directed him to pay special attention to immediate resolution of public issues and complaints.

Additional Director General FDA Qaiser Abbas Rind expressed his determination to make FDA a stable and strong institution. He also assured that he would perform his official duties diligently for making administrative reforms effective.