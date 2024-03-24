Open Menu

Qaiser Shaikh For Developing World-class Industrial Zone At Port Qasim To Attract Investment

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Qaiser Shaikh for developing world-class industrial zone at Port Qasim to attract investment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh while stressing the need for developing a world-class industrial zone at Port Qasim has said that the zone will attract international investment and benefit the country.

While talking to media after getting a detailed briefing about the operations of Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here on Sunday, he said that the Port Qasim had much developed by time.

He said we had to develop land for industrial area and invite the international recognized companies for a world-class industrial zone.

The minsiter said that many projects of PQA were in the pipeline.

Shaikh said that the international big ships were not able to visit the port due to lack of dredging. He said, 'Dredging work is needed, which will be completed soon.'

He said that the completion of dredging work will help attrack the international big ships and increase the freight.

The minister said that a terminal of LNG installed here had been successful, adding that the untapped potential of the port would be reviewed to avail many other opportunities and develop the port.

Earlier, the Minister planted a sapling at the PQA.

