Qaiser Shaikh Vows To Strengthen Pak-Korea Relations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh here on Saturday visited the Korean Embassy where he was warmly received by Korean Ambassador Park Ki Jun.
During the meeting, the minister extended an invitation to the Korean government and investors to explore the growing potential of Pakistan’s port and shipping industry.
The federal minister highlighted that countries such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, Denmark and Malaysia had already made significant investments in Pakistan's ports, expressing the hope that Korean investors would also seize similar opportunities
In addition to maritime cooperation, the minister highlighted several other sectors where bilateral collaboration could be strengthened.
Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh called for increased investment and technical support from Korea in Pakistan’s energy sector, particularly in renewable energy, including solar, wind, and hydropower projects.
The minister emphasized Pakistan's transition towards green energy and the opportunities for Korean companies to be part of this transformation.
Minister Shaikh also stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in technology and innovation, encouraging Korean firms to explore partnerships in Pakistan’s growing IT and tech industries.
On the education front, the minister appreciated the existing educational exchange programs between the two countries.
Qaiser Ahmed underscored the need to strengthen these ties by fostering joint research initiatives and enhancing collaboration in vocational and technical education.
Furthermore, the federal minister discussed expanding trade relations, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing, automobiles, and electronics, where Korean expertise could help meet the growing demand in Pakistan's market.
Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh also highlighted the potential for Korean involvement in Pakistan's infrastructure development, especially in urban planning and transportation projects.
Pakistan continues to modernize its cities and infrastructure, it welcomes the Korean expertise in large-scale projects, he said.
Later, the federal minister reiterated his commitment to furthering the Pakistan-Korea partnership across these key sectors, with the aim of creating a mutually beneficial relationship for both nations.
