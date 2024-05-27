Open Menu

Qaiser Sheikh Inaugurates Renovated KPT Staff College

Published May 27, 2024

Qaiser Sheikh Inaugurates Renovated KPT Staff College

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh along with Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi inaugurated the renovated KPT Staff College, which was established in 1979 and had not undergone proper renovations until now.

Additionally, the minister distributed cash awards and certificates of appreciation to students and teachers of KPT Schools in recognition of their outstanding performance in the SSC exams.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh praised the KPT for its dedication to train officers in line with international standards. He lauded the organization's proactive approach in preparing its personnel to meet the requirements in maritime industry.

The minister emphasized that KPT serves as Pakistan's gateway and has consistently delivering outstanding performance.

He further said that KPT has the potential for improvement and expressed confidence in achieving maximum benefits through collaborative efforts.

During his address, Chairman KPT, expressed contentment with the renovation of the KPT Staff College and performance of KPT schools. He praised the relevant general managers and their teams for relentless efforts in achieving this milestone.

Chairman KPT underscored KPT's historical commitment to serving the nation and the people of Karachi through various CSR initiatives. These include funding 6 schools for underprivileged students, operating a hospital for workers and nearby residents, maintaining a Fire Station with modern equipment available round the clock for Karachi, and supporting literary and social events.

In recognition of the exemplary academic performance, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh distributed cash prizes and certificates among students who achieved A1 and A grades, along with their dedicated teachers.

