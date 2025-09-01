Open Menu

Qaiser Sheikh Offers 18 Months’ Salary For Flood Relief

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 11:14 PM

Qaiser Sheikh offers 18 months’ salary for flood relief

Federal Minister for Investment and Chairman Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Monday announced offering his entire ministerial salary of the past 18 months to support flood relief efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment and Chairman board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Monday announced offering his entire ministerial salary of the past 18 months to support flood relief efforts.

Addressing the National Assembly, he said that large parts of Chiniot, including Lalian and Bhawana tehsils, had been inundated, displacing nearly 200,000 people.

“By the grace of Allah, there was no major loss of human life or livestock this time, thanks to early warnings and timely response by the provincial government, local administration, and federal authorities. But the devastation to crops and mud houses is immense. In one of my own villages, the entire settlement was washed away by the river,” he told the House.

The minister stressed the need for long-term solutions, pointing out that a suitable site for a small dam exists at Dam Burg in Chiniot. “We cannot allow these disasters to hit the same districts repeatedly, destroying lives, crops, and infrastructure worth billions,” he said.

Sheikh underscored that his decision to offer his ministerial salary was a gesture of solidarity with the victims. “Every rupee I have earned as a minister is at the disposal of the government for flood relief, and I am ready to contribute more if needed,” he added.

Linking Pakistan’s development challenges with global examples, he highlighted China’s consistent growth. “China, which grew at nearly 10 percent annually for decades, is now competing with the United States.

We, on the other hand, are trapped in internal divisions. Unless we unite and plan collectively, we will continue to suffer losses worth billions every flood season,” he said.

Calling for political unity in times of crisis, Sheikh stressed that disasters should not be exploited for partisan gain. “In the face of floods, earthquakes, or any calamity, politics should fall silent. This is the time for collective action, not blame games,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, PTI lawmaker Gohar Ali Khan highlighted devastation in his constituency, where flash floods on August 15 killed 240 people, injured 120, and left 14 missing.

He said over 55,000 acres of crops, 29 schools, 14 health facilities, nearly 900 homes, and more than 1,400 shops had been destroyed. He expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army, provincial government, and political parties for their relief efforts, saying such disasters demanded unity beyond political divides.

Khawaja Azhar-ul-Hasan said recurring floods since 2010 had exposed weak planning and unchecked encroachments on riverbanks and floodplains. “Billions in aid were received in past disasters, yet encroachments remain and rehabilitation is neglected. This is not just a natural crisis but a failure of governance,” he warned, urging governments to remove encroachments, empower local institutions, and ensure proper use of disaster funds./APP-rzr-zah

Recent Stories

Balochistan prepares for potential flooding, focus ..

Balochistan prepares for potential flooding, focuses on social sector reforms: C ..

47 seconds ago
 Qaiser Sheikh offers 18 months’ salary for flood ..

Qaiser Sheikh offers 18 months’ salary for flood relief

48 seconds ago
 Public trust will not be betrayed:Haji Ali Madad J ..

Public trust will not be betrayed:Haji Ali Madad Jatak

49 seconds ago
 New Polio case reported fromTank

New Polio case reported fromTank

51 seconds ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi str ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi stresses collective efforts to pr ..

54 seconds ago
 402nd annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) begins

402nd annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) begins

2 hours ago
CJP bids farewell to additional registrar SC

CJP bids farewell to additional registrar SC

2 hours ago
 PM expresses Pakistan's support for President Xi's ..

PM expresses Pakistan's support for President Xi's GGI, declares historic step t ..

2 hours ago
 CDA unveils revenue-boosting measures for Islamaba ..

CDA unveils revenue-boosting measures for Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Ameer Balaj murder case: Court extends Gogi Butt's ..

Ameer Balaj murder case: Court extends Gogi Butt's interim bail till Sep 15

2 hours ago
 PPSC announces 7 written, 3 final results

PPSC announces 7 written, 3 final results

3 hours ago
 Court extends YouTuber’s remand in gambling apps ..

Court extends YouTuber’s remand in gambling apps case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan