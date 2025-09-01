Qaiser Sheikh offers 18 months’ salary for flood relief

Federal Minister for Investment and Chairman Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Monday announced offering his entire ministerial salary of the past 18 months to support flood relief efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment and Chairman board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Monday announced offering his entire ministerial salary of the past 18 months to support flood relief efforts.

Addressing the National Assembly, he said that large parts of Chiniot, including Lalian and Bhawana tehsils, had been inundated, displacing nearly 200,000 people.

“By the grace of Allah, there was no major loss of human life or livestock this time, thanks to early warnings and timely response by the provincial government, local administration, and federal authorities. But the devastation to crops and mud houses is immense. In one of my own villages, the entire settlement was washed away by the river,” he told the House.

The minister stressed the need for long-term solutions, pointing out that a suitable site for a small dam exists at Dam Burg in Chiniot. “We cannot allow these disasters to hit the same districts repeatedly, destroying lives, crops, and infrastructure worth billions,” he said.

Sheikh underscored that his decision to offer his ministerial salary was a gesture of solidarity with the victims. “Every rupee I have earned as a minister is at the disposal of the government for flood relief, and I am ready to contribute more if needed,” he added.

Linking Pakistan’s development challenges with global examples, he highlighted China’s consistent growth. “China, which grew at nearly 10 percent annually for decades, is now competing with the United States.

We, on the other hand, are trapped in internal divisions. Unless we unite and plan collectively, we will continue to suffer losses worth billions every flood season,” he said.

Calling for political unity in times of crisis, Sheikh stressed that disasters should not be exploited for partisan gain. “In the face of floods, earthquakes, or any calamity, politics should fall silent. This is the time for collective action, not blame games,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, PTI lawmaker Gohar Ali Khan highlighted devastation in his constituency, where flash floods on August 15 killed 240 people, injured 120, and left 14 missing.

He said over 55,000 acres of crops, 29 schools, 14 health facilities, nearly 900 homes, and more than 1,400 shops had been destroyed. He expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army, provincial government, and political parties for their relief efforts, saying such disasters demanded unity beyond political divides.

Khawaja Azhar-ul-Hasan said recurring floods since 2010 had exposed weak planning and unchecked encroachments on riverbanks and floodplains. “Billions in aid were received in past disasters, yet encroachments remain and rehabilitation is neglected. This is not just a natural crisis but a failure of governance,” he warned, urging governments to remove encroachments, empower local institutions, and ensure proper use of disaster funds./APP-rzr-zah