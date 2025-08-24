- Home
Qaiser Sheikh Urges 'dialogue' Only Way Forward, Calls On PTI To Adopt Allied Parties' Unified Vision"
Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment board Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Sunday advised PTI to seek compromise and engage in dialogue, while praising PPP and PML-N for addressing political challenges through mutual understanding and
cooperation.
In an exclusive interview with ptv news Channel, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh urged PTI to move beyond confrontation and engage in meaningful discussions to ensure stability and progress for the country.
Sheikh pointed out that the vision shared by allied parties, especially PPP and PML-N has been effective in navigating complex political issues.
He stressed that this collective approach was crucial for addressing national concerns and overcoming the ongoing political deadlock.
Sheikh called on PTI to align with this unified vision, recognizing the importance of cooperation over division. He urged all parties to prioritize dialogue and collaboration for the greater good of the nation.
When asked, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh stated that PPP first proposed collaboration to PTI but now regrets the offer due to PTI’s ego-driven response, which he said contradicts democratic principles.
He added that PPP and PML-N are working in unison with mutual understanding.
Talking about the by-elections, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh stated that both PPP and PML-N, as allied parties, will make a collective decision on how to proceed.
He emphasized that any strategy would be based on mutual understanding and the shared goals of both parties.
When asked about provincial matters, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh expressed his strong support for measures to assist the 50 percent of people living below the poverty line.
He clarified that although the topic had not been raised in the cabinet or within his party, he would personally back any initiative that addresses this issue.
He further stated that addressing the needs of the provinces was need of the hour.
