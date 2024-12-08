Qaiser Sheikh Urges Stakeholders To Come Together On National Issues
Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Sunday emphasized the need for all stakeholders to come together to address the challenges facing the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he stated that most political parties are working to stabilize the nation, except for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
“PTI pushed the country into an economic and political quagmire,” he said and added, the government had extended multiple invitations for dialogue to PTI, but they refused.
“They want an NRO for the former chairman, but any relief can only be granted if he is cleared of the cases against him,” he said.
Responding to a question about PTI’s recent call for civil disobedience, he criticized them by adding that this was a disruptive group rather than a responsible political party.
“Their call for civil disobedience is an attempt to threaten the government, but they will fail in it,” the minister added.
