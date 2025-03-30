Open Menu

Qaiser Stresses For Collective Efforts To Root Out Menace Of Terrorism

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Sunday stressed the need for making collective efforts

to root out menace of terrorism from this country.

Opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), should come forward and support the government for addressing current day challenges including terrorism, he said while talking to ptv.

Pakistan Armed Forces and security agencies are fighting war on terror with full determination, he said adding that

Jawans of Armed forces are sacrificing their lives for motherland.

To a question, he said that political stability and peace will bring investment and increase business activity in the country.

In reply to a question about role of Pakistan Peoples Party for convincing PTI for discussion on important national level issues, he said, it is the responsibility of every politician to play role for the national interest.

He said that government is taking all possible measures to strengthen economy and improve common man’s life.

