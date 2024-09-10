Qaiser Stresses For Dialogue With Opposition To Address Political Issues
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Monday stressed the need for holding dialogue with Opposition to address political issues.
We have invited members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to sit with the government for resolving political issues but PTI always refused to move forward, he said while talking to ptv.
In order to bring economic progress, he said every parliamentarian including Opposition will have to play role to achieve development goals. The federal minister appreciated the hard work of chief minister Punjab for public welfare and development works for the province.
Commenting on action taken by Police against PTI leaders, he said that they have found involved in violating laws of the country during public meeting.
Meanwhile, leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Shehla Reza while talking to news channel said that PTI members on the floor of the house had accepted the election results and mandate.
In reply to a question about police action against PTI, she said the action was taken on violating code of conduct in the recent public gathering. She said that chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa used derogatory language during public meeting.
